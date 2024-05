Heart Evangelista nakunan muli

Matindi ang rebelasyon ni Heart Evangelista noong Mother’ Day.

Nakunan pala ang actress and fashion icon at ito ang ini-reveal niya sa kanyang Instagram at Facebook account.

Pang-apat na miscarriage na ni Heart mula noong maging asawa niya si Senator Francis ‘Chiz’ Escudero.

“A few days ago our baby boy’s heart stopped beating. This will be our 4th angel…and although this could be one of my biggest heartbreaks…thank YOU for still trying to be with me and for making me feel so much loved already. Love and hope that this world could never give…I love you ‘FrancisKo’ I shall keep my heart intact while you find your way back to us,” say ni Heart.

Kahit na nakunan, nakuha pa rin ni Heart na batiin ang mga mothers, mga iba’t ibang klaseng ina.

“To all the mothers, fur moms, mothers to friends, thank you for your heart and all the women like me going through the same struggle. Happy Mother’s Day. (FrancisKo, my Francis I love you, anak.)” say niya.

Marami ang nakisimpatya sinapit ng baby ni Heart. Marami kasi siyang supporters na naka-relate sa kanyang pinagdaanan. May mga nagbigay pa nga ng suggestions sa aktres.

“Heart , complete stay home and bed rest need mo. I’ve had mine also 3 miscarriages kasi science and laboratory teacher ako. Strenous school work kaya was advised by my doctor. Leave muna school para magka baby. In 6 months preggy n ako and remained rested in bed for the whole term. Praise God it was a healthy bouncing baby boy.”

“STOP WEARING HIGH HILLS PAG ON THE FAMILY WAY.... MAG BED REST KA DAPAT OR BETTER STAY IN HOSPITAL UNDER THE SUPER VISION OF YOUR OBGYNE DURING YOUR FIRST TRIMISTRY PERGNANCY...SAYANG NAMAN 4 ANGELS NA NAWALA PA.”