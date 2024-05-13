DENR chief leads designation of ASEAN natural park in Zamboanga

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga on Monday led the historic designation of Pasonanca Natural Park as the 52nd ASEAN Heritage Park, the 10th in the Philippines, and the first in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

"This milestone represents a significant step forward in the nation's conservation efforts and underscores our commitment to preserving our natural heritage for generations to come," Loyzaga remarked at the unveiling of the ASEAN Heritage Park marker.

Pasonanca Natural Park, with a sprawling area of 17,414 hectares, is a sanctuary of biodiversity in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Its dense dipterocarp forests house a diverse range of flora and fauna, including rare species like the Mindanao Bleeding Heart and the critically endangered Philippine Eagle.

Loyzaga said the park's ecological completeness and conservation significance serve as a beacon of hope for biodiversity conservation efforts in the region.

"The journey of Pasonanca Natural Park to this prestigious status is rooted in history and legislation, with the area being protected under various laws and proclamations over the years," Loyzaga said.

"Its designation as an ASEAN Heritage Park is a testament to the park's importance on a national and regional scale, highlighting the collective commitment to preserving our natural treasures," she added.

Loyzaga also called on all stakeholders to renew their dedication to the conservation and sustainable management of Pasonanca Natural Park and other protected areas across the country.

She emphasized the need for continued efforts to ensure that natural wonders are safeguarded for the benefit of present and future generations.

"The recognition of Pasonanca Natural Park as an ASEAN Heritage Park serves as a reminder that while progress has been made, there is still much work to be done," the Environment chief noted, adding that it is a call to action for all to champion the cause of environmental compliance, stewardship and work towards a future where nature thrives and shared heritage remain protected and sustained.

Meanwhile, Loyzaga expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all those who have contributed to the momentous achievement.

She urged everyone to forge ahead with renewed vigor, united in their commitment to preserving our precious natural heritage.

"As we strive for a future where harmony between humanity and nature prevails, let the designation of Pasonanca Natural Park stand as a symbol of our collective efforts towards a sustainable and thriving environment," she said.