BURNING SOLID WASTES

WATCH: DAILY TRIBUNE captured, in an exclusive drone footage the residents caught in the act of burning waste materials in an open area in Barangay 29 in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte on Monday afternoon, 13 May 2024. Despite complaints from the locals, residents continue to burn their waste materials, which not only reduces visibility on the roads but also pollutes the environment. The Local Government Unit of Laoag City has been reminding residents of the repercussions of these actions that violates the Republic Act No. 9003 or the Solid Waste Management Act of 2000. | via Jasper Dawang