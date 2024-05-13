APC inducts new officers

The Airport Press Club (APC) recently had a successful induction of officers that was attended by friends, colleagues, and airport stakeholders.

Business tycoon Ramon Ang, whose San Miguel Corporation (SMC) won the contract to rehabilitate the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), was represented by New NAIA Infrastructure Corporation (NNIC) manager and former Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Lito Alvarez, who inducted the APC officers into office, with Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) General Manager Eric Ines standing beside him as a witness.

During his remarks, Alvarez told the APC that the airport media would be welcome to continue covering the premier airport after the ceremonial transition on 14 September.

Alvarez even answered the speculation that the media may no longer be allowed to freely cover the airport, stating that the mere fact that Mr. Ang, also known as RSA, sent a representative to induct the newly-elected APC officers is a clear indication that he values the media and welcomes them with open arms, adding that RSA simply had a previous appointment that he couldn't say no to.

"What he means is that you are very important here in the company he built (RSA), so expect to be 'welcome' indispensable not only in the news. You will tell what the tourists in the country should know, if what is really happening that will encourage tourists," he said.

For his part, Ines explained why it took him two months to meet with the APC after taking office in the late December of last year.

Apart from learning everything for himself since there was no formal turnover that took place, he also got preoccupied as the processes for the privatization began and practically fell on his lap and, in his words, 'kinain lahat ng oras ko sa airport.'

"I'm glad you taught me a lot about what happened at the airport...as I went along, something that helped me, not only my knowledge way back but your knowledge... you taught me what is wrong and right, and you usually give me the wrong, which I really appreciate," the airport chief said.

Ines added, "Hopefully, you will continue to help, especially now that [there] are new people who will be with us. He will probably be the one to run, and I will be behind him, and if possible, I will help," in apparent reference to manager Alvarez.

Philippine Airlines (PAL) President Capt. Stanley Ng echoed what both Avarez and Ines stated.

He said that through the APC, more tourists will be encouraged to come into the country, and patriotism may be drawn from the riding public, particularly our 'kababayans.'

"Importante kayo kasi me mga bagay na di namin nakikita as airline or operator, pero kayo, me nao-observe na room for improvement, which is good na nalalaman ng airline," Capt. Stanley stressed.

In his speech read by NNIC manager Alvarez, Mr. Ang said that the work of journalists covering the airport beat is not just about reporting events but also about shaping the first impressions of our country.

"The airport, after all, is often the first experience tourists have of a country. It is, in a very real sense, the face of our nation. As we, at the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC), prepare to take over the management of NAIA this September, we recognize the enormous responsibility that lies on our shoulders. Yet, we are committed to transforming NAIA into a gateway that not only meets international standards but also embodies the unique spirit of the Philippines — an airport that every Filipino can take pride in, one that truly reflects the warmth, beauty, and resilience of our nation," Mr. Ang stated.

"Your role as watchdogs and storytellers is very important. Responsible journalism is key to keeping the public informed and engaged with our progress and initiatives. Your reporting will connect us to the millions of Filipinos who rely on our airport. It is through your lenses that the public sees our accountability, our challenges, and our successes," Ang added.

"May you all continue your vigilant, fair, and insightful reporting. Let us work together to ensure that NAIA is not only efficient and welcoming but also reflects the Filipino spirit," Mr. Ang further stated.

Newly-elected National Press Club (NPC) Director, Atty. Ferdie Topacio also graced the occasion, where he vowed reforms and to invite unlisted and delisted legitimate media members into the fold of the NPC, which he said must be 'inclusive,' by introducing amnesty, since a good number of the former members were taken off the list due to failure to settle their dues, which were imposed even during the pandemic that lasted for almost four years.