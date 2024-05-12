GomBurZa leads 2024 Gawad Urian nominees

The historical film GomBurZa, an entry at the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), emerged with the most nominations at the upcoming 2024 Gawad Urian awards.

On 9 May, the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino announced its new nominees. GomBurZa garnered the most number of nominations, with 12. These include nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and more.

Cedric Juan, who previously won the Best Actor award at the 2023 MMFF, was once again nominated for Best Actor. He was nominated alongside Romnick Sarmenta, Carlo Aquino, Jansen Magpusao, Paolo O’Hara, and Euwenn Mikaell.

Meanwhile, Kathryn Bernardo secured her second nomination for Best Actress for her impeccable acting performance in A Very Good Girl. Bernardo was nominated for the same category in 2020 for her lead role in Hello, Love, Goodbye.

The 47th Gawad Urian Awards will be held on 8 June at De La Salle University.

The nominees of 2024 Gawad Urian

Best Picture: About Us but Not about Us, Ang Duyan ng Magiting, Firefly, GomBurZa, Iti Mapukpukaw, Third World Romance

Best Director: Jun Robles Lana (About Us but Not about Us), Zig Dulay (Firefly), Pepe Diokno (GomBurZa), Carl Joseph Papa (Iti Mapukpukaw), Sheron Dayoc (The Gospel of the Beast), Dwein Ruedas Baltazar (Third World Romance)

Best Screenplay: Jun Robles Lana (About Us but Not about Us), Angeli Atienza (Firefly), Rodolfo Vera and Pepe Diokno (GomBurZa), Carl Joseph Papa (Iti Mapukpukaw), Dwein Ruedas Baltazar and Jeko Aguado (Third World Romance)

Best Actor: Romnick Sarmenta (About Us but Not about Us), Paolo O’Hara (Ang Duyan ng Magiting), Euwenn Mikaell (Firefly), Cedrick Juan (GomBurZa), Jansen Magpusao (The Gospel of the Beast), Carlo Aquino (Third World Romance)