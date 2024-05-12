GomBurZa leads 2024 Gawad Urian nominees

The historical film GomBurZa, an entry at the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), emerged with the most nominations at the upcoming 2024 Gawad Urian awards.
On 9 May, the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino announced its new nominees. GomBurZa garnered the most number of nominations, with 12. These include nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and more.
Cedric Juan, who previously won the Best Actor award at the 2023 MMFF, was once again nominated for Best Actor. He was nominated alongside Romnick Sarmenta, Carlo Aquino, Jansen Magpusao, Paolo O’Hara, and Euwenn Mikaell.
Meanwhile, Kathryn Bernardo secured her second nomination for Best Actress for her impeccable acting performance in A Very Good Girl. Bernardo was nominated for the same category in 2020 for her lead role in Hello, Love, Goodbye.
The 47th Gawad Urian Awards will be held on 8 June at De La Salle University.
The nominees of 2024 Gawad Urian
Best Picture: About Us but Not about Us, Ang Duyan ng Magiting, Firefly, GomBurZa, Iti Mapukpukaw, Third World Romance
Best Director: Jun Robles Lana (About Us but Not about Us), Zig Dulay (Firefly), Pepe Diokno (GomBurZa), Carl Joseph Papa (Iti Mapukpukaw), Sheron Dayoc (The Gospel of the Beast), Dwein Ruedas Baltazar (Third World Romance)
Best Screenplay: Jun Robles Lana (About Us but Not about Us), Angeli Atienza (Firefly), Rodolfo Vera and Pepe Diokno (GomBurZa), Carl Joseph Papa (Iti Mapukpukaw), Dwein Ruedas Baltazar and Jeko Aguado (Third World Romance)
Best Actor: Romnick Sarmenta (About Us but Not about Us), Paolo O’Hara (Ang Duyan ng Magiting), Euwenn Mikaell (Firefly), Cedrick Juan (GomBurZa), Jansen Magpusao (The Gospel of the Beast), Carlo Aquino (Third World Romance)
Best Actress: Kathryn Bernardo (A Very Good Girl), Gabby Padilla (Gitling), Max Eigenmann (Raging Grace), Charlie Dizon (Third World Romance)
Best Supporting Actor: Epy Quizon (Firefly), Dante Rivero (GomBurZa), Piolo Pascual (GomBurZa), Enchong Dee (GomBurZa), Ronnie Lazaro (The Gospel of the Beast)
Best Supporting Actress: Agot Isidro (Ang Duyan ng Magiting), Dolly de Leon (Ang Duyan ng Magiting), Frances Makil-Ignacio (Ang Duyan ng Magiting), Alessandra de Rossi (Firefly), Jorrybell Agoto (When This is All Over)
Best Production Design: Josiah Hiponia (Ang Duyan ng Magiting), Kenneth Kevin Villanueva (Firefly), Ericson Navarro for (GomBurZa), David Esguerra (Huling Palabas), Benjamin Padero and Carlo Tabije (In My Mother’s Skin), Eero Yves Francisco (Third World Romance)
Best Cinematography: Neil Daza (Firefly), Mycko David (Gitling), Carlo Canlas Mendoza (GomBurZa), Theo Lozada (Huling Palabas), Rommel Andreo Sales (The Gospel of the Beast)
Best Editing: Lawrence Ang (About Us but Not about Us), Benjo Ferrer (Firefly), Benjamin Tolentino (GomBurZa), Benjamin Tolentino for (Iti Mapukpukaw), Lawrence Ang (The Gospel of the Beast), Maria Estela Paiso (When This Is All Over)
Best Music: Firefly, GomBurZa, Iti Mapukpukaw, Third World Romance, When This is All Over
Best Sound: Imman Verona and Nerrika Salim (About Us but Not about Us), Andrea Idioma and Nicole Rosacay (Ang Duyan ng Magiting), Albert Idioma, Jannina Minglanilla and Emilio Sparks (GomBurZa), Lamberto Casas Jr. and Alex Tomboc (Iti Mapukpukaw) Jon Clarke, Michael Haines and Chad Orororo (Raging Grace)
Best Documentary: Baon sa Biyahe, Ghosts of Kalantiaw, Maria, Nitrate: To the Ghosts of the 75 Lost Philippine Silent Films (1912—1933)
Best Animation: Carl Joseph Papa (Iti Mapukpukaw)
Best Short Film: Abutan man Tayo ng House Lights, Ate Bunso, Cross My Heart Hope to Die, Hito, Karkarma, Tumatawa, Umiiyak