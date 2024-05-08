Tansingco calls on the Baguio community to report illegal aliens

During the service caravan, the citizens of Baguio City and its neighboring towns were urged by Commissioner Norman Tansingco of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to report any suspected illegal aliens to their intelligence team.

Tansingco emphasizes the vital role that community vigilance plays in preserving border security and respecting immigration regulations, based on the positive feedback it got during the Mindanao leg of its "Bagong Immigration" caravan.

"As we embark on our service caravan, we urge the community to report suspicious activities or individuals in their respective areas," he stated.

Tansingco stressed the agency's commitment to resolving issues pertaining to illegal immigration and emphasized the significance of public involvement in the struggle against illegal aliens.

The BI chief added that community members are highly encouraged to report foreign sex predators and sex tourists, which the BI is prioritizing under the agency’s #ShieldKids campaign.

Applications for dual citizenship, exit clearances, tourist visa extensions, and other essential clearances are among the many business activities for which the caravan provides expedited processing.