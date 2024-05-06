SNAPS

PRA holds press conference on Navotas reclamation

LOOK: Assistant General Manager and spokesperson for the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) Atty. Joseph John Literal, on 6 May 2024, holds a press conference in response to the complaints filed by environmental groups before the PRA and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) against the ongoing reclamation and dredging operations in Manila Bay, particularly in Navotas. Literal said that the demolition of "tahong" farms in Navotas is not part of the reclamation project and that the activity complies with the writ of mandamus issued by the Supreme Court (SC). The proposed reclamation project in Navotas hasn't started yet due to compliance issues. The PRA, on the other hand, is willing to extend assistance in relocating their livelihood. In addition, Literal said that it is willing to do its mandate even in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), to reclaim Pag-asa Island, to create a better airstrip, and will comply if Congress orders the agency to do so. | via Yummie Dingding