Kyline Alcantara extendED as KTO MANILA Honorary Ambassador

The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) Manila Office extends the ambassadorship of Kyline Alcantara as Honorary Ambassador for Korean Tourism in the Philippines for another year from 24 March 2024 to 23 March 2025.

Alcantara was first appointed for a two-year contract as Honorary Ambassador for Korean Tourism in the Philippines last April 2022.

KTO Manila re-appoints Kyline as the honorary ambassador celebrating the 75th year of diplomatic ties between the two countries and promoting “Visit Korea Year 2024.” Moreover, she is interested in Korean culture and heritage and has a wide-range of charm and talent as a rising actress, singer, and performer under Sparkle GMA Artist Center.

She was recently cast as one of the main characters in the upcoming Philippine adaptation of the 2009 hit Korean drama, Shining Inheritance, scheduled to air this 2024 in GMA.

As an Honorary Ambassador, Kyline will be the celebrity representative for the Korea Tourism Organization’s tourism promotional campaigns, programs, and events in the Philippines. Part of her duties include a visit to Korea. She will share her experiences in her social media accounts. She will also promote Korea at various events arranged by KTO and other Korean government agencies. She is also set to appear in select big campaigns and events of KTO Manila such as familiarization tours, travel seminars, and travel fairs within one year from the date of her extension.

Since opening in 2012, KTO Manila has appointed two Filipino actresses as Honorary Ambassador for Korean Tourism: Jessy Mendiola (2013-2016) and Sue Ramirez (2016-2019). Kyline is the third Filipino actress appointed as Honorary Ambassador.