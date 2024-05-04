A closer look at Asia’s World City

Travelers, including Filipinos, are ready to spend big on experiences anew as the travel industry returns to pre-pandemic levels.
A Klook pulse survey revealed that 64 percent of travelers say they would spend at least 30 to 50 percent more on their 2024 travels. Meanwhile, more than 60 percent said they will spend up to half of their budget on activities and experiences.
According to Macquarie Research, Asia’s travel recovery continues to be strong with a flight capacity recuperation of +75 percent in 2023. It is expected to reach 3.4 billion passengers in 2024.
In a press briefing held in Hong Kong, Klook general manager for Philippines and Thailand Michelle Ho said six in 10 travelers book experiences before they fly, and are willing to allocate more than 50 percent of their travel budget for experiences.
Social media remains the number one source of travel inspiration. 65 percent of travelers are motivated to travel to the climate or season they want to experience, or to the country that their current favorite movie was shot in.
Filipino actress Janella Salvador and Thai actor Win Metawin come together as an unlikely pair — but with surprisingly good onscreen chemistry in Under Parallel Skies, a romantic tale set in Asia’s World City, Hong Kong.
Iris (Salvador) helps Parin (Metawin) find his missing mother, leading their relationship to flourish and grow amidst the backdrop of Hong Kong. The movie spotlights the city’s hidden charm through the various locations and attractions featured, showing a different perspective on what people usually expect when it comes to Hong Kong.
Here are some tourist spots to worth visiting:
Peng Chau
Peng Chau is a charming island is dotted with Instagram and photography-worthy spots — from remains of an old factory, beaches, and temples, to street arts which add vibrancy to this tranquil community. Walking its trails gives the inspired feeling of a possible meet-cute, or is simply the perfect place to be alone with your own thoughts and the nature around you.
Take a ferry from Central Pier No. 6, which is accessible from MTR Hong Kong Station. This trip takes about 30 minutes.
Avenue of Stars
Some of the most poignant scenes in the movie take place at the Avenue of Stars, a Hong Kong staple that is sure to dazzle anyone who visits. Standing in the midst of all the lights while taking in the view of the water will surely bring the same feeling that some scenes from the movie evoke while being surrounded by the visually refreshing architecture.
Bird Market
The Bird Market is an interesting spot for those who love being close to animals, as well as those who are looking to adopt unconventional pets. Exotic and colorful birds line the street, and it is definitely a unique place to make lasting memories on your trip to Hong Kong
Luk on Kui
The old-school trolley dim sum is a must for foodies and dim sum lovers. Iris and Parin had the chance to deepen their understanding of each other while they talked over this dim sum place’s esteemed food. Heralded as Hong Kong’s best dim sum, Luk on Kui is a testament that the way to anyone’s heart is through their stomach.
Fulfill your dim sum dreams at Luk on Kui at 40-50 Des Voeux Rd W, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.
Causeway Bay Sogo crossing
The Causeway Bay crossing is where the biggest transitions happen in the city. It’s the very definition of a bustling spot and a representation of the fast-paced city life of Hong Kong.
Tin Hau Temple at Yau Ma Tei
The temple is a declared monument of Hong Kong where fishermen flock to worship the Goddess of the Sea. It’s a place for those more spiritual of mind, wherein a quiet moment spent here is the perfect escape from the fast-paced city life in Hong Kong. Visit this tranquil shrine at 56-58 Temple Street, Temple St, Yau Ma Tei, Hong Kong.
Tai O Fishing Village
On the subject of fishing and fishermen, Tai O is the resident fishing town of Hong Kong hidden away at the far end of Lantau Island. The little boats and the salty fragrance of the water will surely make this a memorable spot, It is also home to the iconic Tai O Heritage Hotel, scenic hiking trails, traditional restaurant fare, and street snacks. Keep an eye out for local Tai O souvenirs such as shrimp paste, salty fish, and dried seafood. There are a few ways to get to Tai O. One of them is to take the train from Central to MTR Tung Chung Station followed by bus 11 to Tai O. The journey takes about 45 minutes.
Little Thailand
Little Thailand shops and establishments are certainly authentic, transporting you to Thailand in an instant. Experience a taste of Thailand in the Kowloon City Market at 100 Nga Tsin Wai Rd, Kowloon City, Hong Kong. Other Thai-inspired locations nearby are the shops along South Wall Road and Ruamjai Thai Grocery at G/F, 21 South Wall Road, Kowloon City, Kowloon.
Jimmy Bridge
The Jimmy Bridge is uniquely designed and offers a picture-perfect atmosphere for everyone crossing it. One of the more dramatic sequences in Under Parallel Skies takes place at this bridge, a sure tearjerker for those who have yet to see this film.
Download the Klook app through the Google Play Store or the Apple Store and discover unforgettable experiences in Hong Kong. Visit discoverhongkong.com.