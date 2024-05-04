A closer look at Asia’s World City

Travelers, including Filipinos, are ready to spend big on experiences anew as the travel industry returns to pre-pandemic levels.

A Klook pulse survey revealed that 64 percent of travelers say they would spend at least 30 to 50 percent more on their 2024 travels. Meanwhile, more than 60 percent said they will spend up to half of their budget on activities and experiences.

According to Macquarie Research, Asia’s travel recovery continues to be strong with a flight capacity recuperation of +75 percent in 2023. It is expected to reach 3.4 billion passengers in 2024.

In a press briefing held in Hong Kong, Klook general manager for Philippines and Thailand Michelle Ho said six in 10 travelers book experiences before they fly, and are willing to allocate more than 50 percent of their travel budget for experiences.

Social media remains the number one source of travel inspiration. 65 percent of travelers are motivated to travel to the climate or season they want to experience, or to the country that their current favorite movie was shot in.

Filipino actress Janella Salvador and Thai actor Win Metawin come together as an unlikely pair — but with surprisingly good onscreen chemistry in Under Parallel Skies, a romantic tale set in Asia’s World City, Hong Kong.

Iris (Salvador) helps Parin (Metawin) find his missing mother, leading their relationship to flourish and grow amidst the backdrop of Hong Kong. The movie spotlights the city’s hidden charm through the various locations and attractions featured, showing a different perspective on what people usually expect when it comes to Hong Kong.

Here are some tourist spots to worth visiting:

Peng Chau

Peng Chau is a charming island is dotted with Instagram and photography-worthy spots — from remains of an old factory, beaches, and temples, to street arts which add vibrancy to this tranquil community. Walking its trails gives the inspired feeling of a possible meet-cute, or is simply the perfect place to be alone with your own thoughts and the nature around you.

Take a ferry from Central Pier No. 6, which is accessible from MTR Hong Kong Station. This trip takes about 30 minutes.