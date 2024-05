SNAPS

Nuclear energy in the PH possible?

LOOK: Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy Sen. Win Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Special Committee on Nuclear Energy in the House of Representatives Rep. Mark Cojuangco, and President of the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) Dr. Cecilio Pedro discuss the potential of nuclear energy in the Philippines at Kapihan sa Manila Hotel on Friday, 3 May 2024. | John Louie Abrina