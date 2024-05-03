DAR, farmer groups participate in SM Sunday Market

Six farmer organizations assisted by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Camarines Sur, earned P74,457.65 in sales through their participation in the SM Sunday Market, DAR Regional Director Reuben Theodore Sindac reported Friday.

Sindac said the SM Sunday Market which started on 18 February, was a collaboration between the DAR and SM.

This collaboration grants agrarian reform beneficiary organizations (ARBOs) the opportunity to sell their fresh produce directly to consumers in three SM Malls across the Bicol region.

"Our partnership with SM Malls aims to empower farmers and enhance their livelihood by providing wider market access. This is one of DAR's interventions to help farmers earn additional income," Sindac said.

He added that the farmers sold their newly harvested farm produce directly to consumers at fair-trade prices, ensuring fresh, safe, and nutritious products.

The best-selling items were the well-milled rice (red, brown, black, and glutinous rice), vegetables, and eggs.

Every Sunday since 18 February, six (6) ARBOs have participated and sold their products at the weekly market, namely: Labawon Agrarian Reform Upland Farmers Association, (LARUFA), Inc., Cabugao Agrarian Reform Cooperative (CARC), DRUFA, Inc. (Divino Rostro Upland Farmers Settlers Association), San Antonio Farmers Irrigators Multipurpose Cooperative (SAFIMCO), San Vicente Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Association (SVARBA), Inc., and Pecuaria Development Cooperative (PDC).

Sindac said the DAR helps ARBOs market their products through various marketing activities, including connecting the farmers with institutional buyers and conducting trade fairs and "tiangge."

"The DAR-SM Malls partnership has helped boost the morale of farmers' organizations to believe in themselves. It has motivated them to plant more, and they look forward to selling their fresh produce in the next opportunity that comes," said Sindac.