CEB, aviation financer partner to renovate Cebu community center

In order to renovate a community center in Lang Lang, Cebu, Cebu Pacific (CEB) has established a partnership with aviation financing provider Avolon.

This joint effort shows the companies' shared commitment to assisting local communities via their corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts.

Under the management of the community organization City Gates Academy, the center offers a lot of play space and nutritional help to the impoverished children in the area.

"Cebu Pacific has always aimed to pay forward to the communities we serve. We are grateful for partners like Avolon who share our passion for making a meaningful impact. This partnership not only shows our deep commitment to social responsibility but also highlights the power of collective action and volunteerism in driving lasting change," CEB Human Resources Officer Chief Felix Lopez said.

Lopez added that Avolon and CEB recruited more than fifty volunteers for this makeover project, which included building an outdoor kitchen, setting up a play area, and setting up a vegetable garden area.

"Supporting communities is a core element of our environmental, social, and governance strategy, and as a global business, it was exciting for us to partner with a key customer whose values and social goals are aligned with our own. It has been an uplifting experience working together to improve the lives of the children who benefit from the important work of the City Gates Academy. Today's efforts will leave a lasting legacy, and I know this visit to Cebu is something that the Avolon team here today will remember for the rest of their lives," Avolon People Officer Chief Ciara Ruane said.

Ruane added that, as the first airline partner of Avolon in a community development program outside of its own country, this cooperation is significant for both organizations.

CEB is dedicated to building stronger and more resilient communities and paving the way for a more promising future for everybody through cooperative initiatives like these.