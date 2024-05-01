Bong Go urges immediate release of health emergency allowance

Responding to the earnest pleas of health workers, Senator Christopher "Bong Go" once again urged the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to act swiftly on releasing the long-overdue Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) during a hearing conducted by the Senate Committee on Health on Tuesday, 30 April.

Speaking virtually during the hearing, Mary Jane Asela from Palawan articulated the collective frustrations of the barangay health workers.

She directly addressed Go, saying, "Maraming salamat po sa pagkakataon po na binigay ninyo sa amin… ang sa amin po kasi, gusto lang po namin iparating na at tatanungin po kung bakit po hindi pa po namin nare-receive 'yung amin (HEA)."

Echoing Mary Jane's concerns, Irenea Acosta, President of the Zamboanga del Norte Chapter of the Philippine League of Government and Private Midwives Inc., highlighted the ongoing struggle of midwives to receive their HEA for the years 2021, 2022, and 2023.

In response, Go reassured the health workers of his commitment to champion their cause.

He emphasized their crucial role during the pandemic and insisted on the injustice of their unpaid allowances.

"Pinagpawisan nila, hindi pa nababayaran until now… since 2021. Services rendered na po ito. Pinaghirapan ito ng mga health workers natin. Wala na po silang ibang matakbuhan. Nananawagan sila, kahit saan po kami pumunta... sinisigaw, 'Health Emergency Allowance'," Go stated.

Go met these healthcare workers in his recent engagements as he went around the country to provide support to various sectors.

DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa Jr. expressed gratitude for the essential contributions of health workers, particularly in combating the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Herbosa then proceeded to provide a comprehensive overview of the financial disbursements and outstanding needs within the healthcare sector.

He revealed that the total funding requirement for compensating health workers amounted to PhP103.5 billion.

The DBM has disbursed PhP76.2 billion.

The breakdown of disbursements includes PhP22.9 billion allocated in 2021, fully disbursed; an additional PhP30.9 billion provided in 2022, with the majority disbursed at nearly 98%; and an allocation of PhP22.4 billion pesos in 2023, with only PhP22 billion obligated thus far.

The 2024 DOH budget has a programmed allocation of PhP19.962 billion for the HEA, which is currently a pending disbursement, according to Herbosa.

In a plea for clarity, Ronald Ignacio, spokesperson for the United Private Hospital Unions of the Philippines, addressed the confusion surrounding the allocation and usage of the funds.

In response, Herbosa clarified that the pending disbursement awaited the Notice of Cash Allocation, which would initiate funds transfer to the respective Community Health Departments (CHDs) for distribution.

Meanwhile, Go echoed Ignacio's concerns and emphasized the urgency of prioritizing HEA disbursements amidst the substantial unprogrammed budget.

With the unprogrammed budget under the 2024 General Appropriations Act amounting to a staggering PhP731 billion, Go highlighted the disproportionality of allocating a mere PhP2 billion for the HEA, representing less than 1% of the total unprogrammed funds.

He underscored the critical role of medical frontliners and urged officials to expedite the release of the HEA to address their immediate needs.

"Wala pang 1%? So, importante po itong ating mga Health Emergency Allowance… mga medical frontliners natin dahil services rendered na po ito. Kaya po ang pakiusap ko sa inyo, DBM USec Janet (Abuel)… unahin n'yo na lang po 'yung Health Emergency Allowance," urged Go.

Go then renewed his plea to the DOH and DBM, urging them to expedite the allocated funds earmarked for this critical financial support.

"I'm appealing na lang po… nakikiusap na lang po ako sa executive, kung sino man po in-charge d'yan sa unprogrammed. I'm appealing, kawawa naman po 'yung mga health workers natin," Go expressed.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by health workers, the senator emphasized the disparity between their arduous work on the frontlines and the delay in receiving financial support.

Go also appealed for empathy and compassion towards health workers, emphasizing the human aspect of their plight.

"Ano ba naman itong less than 1% of your unprogrammed budget na ibigay n'yo po sa mga mahirap nating kababayan? Ito po 'yung mga itinuturing natin na mga mahirap, eh. Naghirap 'to," he articulated.

Furthermore, Go stressed the need for continuous oversight and accountability to ensure the timely release of funds intended to pay services already rendered.

"Huwag n'yo po silang pabayaan. At hindi po ako titigil na magsasalita. Kung kailangan, magma-monthly hearing po tayo dito, even weekly hearing. Para lang po matapos at masarado na po ito," Mr. Malasakit Go urged.

Responding to Go's impassioned plea, Herbosa expressed solidarity with the cause and pledged to expedite the allocation of funds.

"Mr. Chair, kakampi n'yo po ako d'yan. At gagawin natin na lahat na mabigay na 'yung PhP19 billion, at makuha 'yung unprogrammed," Herbosa affirmed, committing to prioritize the disbursement of funds and ensure that frontline health workers receive the support they urgently need.