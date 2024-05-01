Bong Go advocates for grassroots sports development in Tarlac town

On Sunday, 28 April, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, together with fellow Senators Imee Marcos and Lito Lapid, attended the Central Luzon Regional Athletic Association Meet held at the Jose Yap Recreational Park in San Jose, Tarlac, where he addressed approximately 25,000 student-athletes from the seven provinces of Region 3.

As the Chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Go emphasized the vital role of sports in maintaining physical and mental health and its effectiveness in steering young people away from vices, particularly illegal drugs.

Furthermore, Go articulated the multiple benefits of sports, not only for physical fitness but also in instilling values of sportsmanship, camaraderie and discipline towards nation building.

"Gusto ko pong ilayo ang mga kabataan sa iligal na droga. Ayaw ko pong masayang 'yung inumpisahan ng ating mahal na pangulong Duterte na labanan ang iligal na droga. 'Pag bumalik po ang iligal na droga, babalik po ang kriminalidad, babalik po ang korapsyon sa gobyerno," Go said in his speech.

He expressed gratitude towards local officials from the participating provinces and cities for their collaboration in promoting sports not only in Region 3 but throughout the country.

Among those present were Tarlac Gov. Susan Yap, Bataan Gov. Joet Garcia, Aurora Acting Gov. Renante Tolentino, Tarlac Rep. Christian Yap, Bataan Rep. Gila Garcia, among others.

Senator Go then highlighted his legislative efforts to strengthen the sports sector, including his pivotal role in the enactment of Republic Act No. 11470 which he authored and co-sponsored.

This Act led to the establishment of the National Academy of Sports (NAS) at New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac.

The NAS offers a specialized sports curriculum for secondary education, developed in cooperation with the Department of Education and the Philippine Sports Commission, focusing on nurturing young athletes.

"Nakikiusap po ako sa mga kabataan, kung mayroon po kayong student-athletes, kung kailangan ng suporta willing po akong sumuporta. Kung may mga paliga kayo sa inyong eskwelahan o may paliga kayo sa inyong mga lugar, tutulungan ko po kayo," highlighted Go.

"Gusto kong ilayo ang mga kabataan sa iligal na droga. Get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep us healthy and fit. 'Pag tayo'y physically fit, hahaba ang ating buhay. Kaya konektado po 'yan," he reiterated as chair of the Senate Health Committee.

Moreover, the senator discussed Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games Act, which he authored and principally sponsored.

This legislation, also authored by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Majority Floor Leader Senator Joel Villanueva, aims to institutionalize a program for a national sports development starting at the grassroots.

Acknowledging the need for robust support from the government for both aspiring athletes and national athletes, Senator Go has successfully advocated for increased funding for the Philippine Sports Commission.

This financial boost is intended to enhance the training, preparation, and competitiveness of Filipino athletes and to develop effective programs that will cultivate emerging sports talents nationwide.

"Mga kabataan, mayroon akong sasabihin sa inyo. Tandaan n'yo ito, malay n'yo maging senador kayo o maging congressman kayo pagtanda ninyo. Unahin n'yo po parati 'yung pagmamahal sa bayan. At huwag nating kalimutang pasalamatan ang ating mga magulang na nagpapakamatay magtrabaho mapaaral lang po ang kanilang mga anak. Bigyan po natin ng pagpupugay ang ating mga magulang. Mahalin po natin ang ating mga magulang," encouraged Go.

"Sa lahat ng mga athletes, manalo man o matalo importante po ibinigay n’yo po ang lahat. Mas masarap ang pakiramdam kapag pinagpawisan n'yo ang inyong napanalunan. Just do your best at masarap po ang pakiramdam. Lahat naman ng bagay basta pinaghirapan n'yo po at pinagpawisan n’yo ang sarap po ng pakiramdam — manalo o matalo," he concluded.

On the same day, Go was in Sta. Ignacia, where he assisted displaced workers.

He was also in Paniqui, where he visited the projects he supported, such as the public market and Super Health Center.