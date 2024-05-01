BFAR: Visayas, Mindanao waters detected with red tide

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) on Wednesday warned the public not to consume shellfish harvested from some Visayas and Mindanao coastal waters after being detected with toxic red tide.

Based on the agency's Shellfish Bulletin No. 8 series of 2024, shellfish waters of Milagros in Masbate; coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; San Pedro Bay in Samar and Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar; Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur; and coastal waters of San Benito in Surigao del Norte are positive for paralytic shellfish poison, or red tide that is beyond the regulatory limit.

It added that all types of alamang in the said areas are also not safe for human consumption.

Hence, BFAR urged the public not to harvest, sell, buy, or eat the aquaculture products harvested in the mentioned areas.

Fish, squid, shrimp, and crabs in these areas, on the other hand, are safe for eating provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs, including gills and intestines, are removed before cooking.