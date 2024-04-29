LATEST

TRADITIONAL JEEPNEYS NOT JOINING THE RALLY

LOOK: Traditional jeepneys are seen passing through the area where the Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (PISTON) held a protest along Caruncho Avenue in Pasig City on Monday, 29 April 2024. This occurred during the first day of their nationwide three-day strike, which coincided with the approaching final deadline for the consolidation of jeepney operators into cooperatives or corporations as part of the initial phase of the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization. | via Analy Labor