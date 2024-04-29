Senate to tackle effects of extreme heat on basic education classes

The Senate Committee on Basic Education will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday discussing the effects of extreme heat on the conduct of school classes in the country.

Senator Win Gatchalian, the panel chairperson, cited the need to discuss the impact of the dry season, which is relevant to the government’s decision to shift into Alternative Delivery Modes (ADMs) of education.

He recalled that classes in several areas have been suspended due to the extreme hot weather that hit the country.

Gatchalian cited the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) earlier warned of possible 'extreme danger' heat index in some areas amid the ongoing El Niño phenomenon, wherein temperature may reach 52° Celsius and above.

In cases of emergencies or calamities, including extreme heat, the Department of Education (DepEd) allows principals to issue suspension of in-person classes and implement blended learning.

Under DepEd Order No. 037, series of 2022, modular distance learning, performance tasks, projects, or make-up classes shall be implemented when classes are canceled or suspended.

While schools have the option to implement remote learning, Gatchalian said the shift to ADMs also poses challenges.

He then cited the lack of internet access in some households and the difficulties hounding parents in supporting their children in a remote learning setup.

“It turns out that many parents still prefer face-to-face classes. However, many have suspended classes in recent days due to the extremely hot weather, we will balance all that," said Gatchalian.

Gatchalian urged the DepEd anew to study the possibility of having a shorter transition period as they already started reverting the school opening in June.