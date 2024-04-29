SNAPS

PLASTIC FLOWERS FOR SALE

LOOK: A man sells recycled plastic flowers made from plastic bottles for P20 per piece along Caruncho Avenue in Pasig City on Monday, 29 April 2024. Through the new law, the government hopes to reduce the number of plastics that end up in the environment. It enlists the help of large enterprises by making them more responsible for their waste. This addresses the issue of plastic packaging waste directly through source, RA 9003, otherwise known as the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000. | via Analy Labor