SNAPS

Discussion on 'Navigating WPS'

LOOK: The National Task Force - West Philippine Sea, led by VADM Allan Victor T. Dela Vega, Commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard; National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano; and Commodore Jay Tarriela Spokesperson of the Philippine Coast Guard hold a seminar, dubbed "Navigating the West Philippine Sea Issue: Understanding the UNCLOS, the PH Position and the 2016 Arbitral Award", attended by the Malacañan Press Corps on Monday, 29 April 2024, at the PCG-WPS Office. Speakers include Professor Renato De Castro, Faculty Member of the International Studies of the De La Salle University; Atty. Fretti Ganhoon, Senior State Counsel of the Department of Justice; Professor Manuel Mogato, veteran journalist and instructor of the Department of Communication and Media Studies of the University of Santo Tomas; Professor Eric Daniel C. de Torres, Executive Director Local Government (LGDI); and Assistant Director-General Jonathan Malaya of the National Security Council. | via Yummie Dingding