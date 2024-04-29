Cancel Quiboloy’s passport, DFA urged

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday pressed the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to cancel the passport of Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, amid the many arrest warrants he has been evading.

Hontiveros criticized Quiboloy anew for skipping the investigations against him before the Senate and the courts.

“Instead of appearing in the Senate or the courts, he continuously makes audio messages that seem to insult the government’s ability to track him down,” she said.

“This is appalling. This should not be allowed to pass, but only challenge government more to exhaust all means to restrict his movements,” she added.

Hontiveros cited a previous explanation by DFA spokesperson Teresita Daza that a passport cancellation would serve as a “red flag for any application in all DFA consular offices within and outside the Philippines.”

The DFA’s cancellation of a passport will be then reported to both the Bureau of Immigration and the Interpol office in the Philippines.

“His world is closing in on him. He is accused of crimes that transcend continents and nationalities,” Hontiveros said.

The senator said she was confident many countries would be willing to assist the Philippines in making Quiboloy accountable for his alleged crimes.

“Three of the victim-survivors who gave their testimonies against Quiboloy at the Senate Committee on Women hearings were foreign nationals,” Hontiveros said.