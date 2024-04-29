ASEAN, private sector leaders advocate for Boracay preservation

Boracay is getting ready to demonstrate more options for exploration.

In the recent Boracay Business Forum, ambassadors from ASEAN and leaders of the public and commercial sectors convened to advocate for the preservation of the island's unspoiled splendor for future generations while simultaneously showcasing it as a top destination for tourism and investment.

The ASEAN Ambassadors Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino of Malaysia, Megawati Manan of Brunei, Agus Widjojo of Indonesia, Lai Thai Binh of Vietnam, Phan Peuv of Cambodia, Sonexay Vannaxay of Laos, Imtiaz Ahmad Kazi of Pakistan, Minn-Gan Chow of Taiwan, Sadre Alam of India, and Malay Mayor Frolibar Bautista were among the notable attendees.

Ricky Isla, CEO of AirAsia Philippines, also took part.

In his speech, Isla emphasized both the airline's vital role in bolstering the island's economy and its future development prospects.

"Recognizing the challenges posed by congestion in Manila, AirAsia is exploring the possibility of opening direct flights to Boracay to offer guests a convenient and seamless travel journey to the island. The profile of AirAsia travelers to Boracay consists of millennials and young professionals aged 30-39, followed by adults aged 50 and above who are seeking places to relax. Our records show that most of the guests come from countries like the USA, China, the UK, South Korea, Japan, Germany, and Canada. It's crucial for airlines to make travel easy and accessible for our guests so that there's more opportunity to attract foreign tourists," shares Isla.

As of this month, AirAsia PH has a strong load factor of 94%.

Eighty percent of these travelers are from within the country, and the remaining twenty percent are from the outside.

AirAsia aims to boost international tourist arrivals in Boracay by utilizing its favorable average monthly on-time performance (OTP) of 85%, 50% cheaper airfare than its competitors, and the number of flights it operates from Manila, Clark, and Cebu to Caticlan and Kalibo.

Additionally, the airline hopes to gain the support of the international community.

The airline also sees the mounting of direct flights to Boracay as a measure to help decongest the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

As it promotes the island, the World's Best Low-Cost Airline ensures that responsible tourism receives top priority in addition to drawing in more foreign tourists.

"In line with our sustainability commitment, AirAsia Group has avoided carbon emissions by 130,000 metric tons since 2016 through eco-efficiency practices. AirAsia has also been supporting their travel needs through our AirAsia MOVE mobile app, which gives an array of flight schedules, hotels, restaurants, and even activities. However, there's room for stakeholders to simplify and digitize processes like booking accommodations and transportation to enhance guest experiences," he added.