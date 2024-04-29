Amended TRO vs PUVMP filed

An amended petition for the issuance of a temporary restraining order was filed by transport groups led by PISTON, as well as Bayan Muna Partylist, with the Supreme Court against the implementation of the government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.

It was filed Monday on the eve of the deadline for the consolidation of PUVs, which is part of the modernization program.

Earlier, the transport groups filed their petition with the SC in December 2023, asking for a TRO or a writ of preliminary injunction against several issuances related to the program.

The issuances mentioned in the petition are Department of Transportation (DoTr) Department Order No. 2017-11, which serves as the framework for the PUVMP, and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) MC 2023-051, which set the deadline for the consolidation.

But in their new petition, the drivers noted that the DoTr promulgated Department Order No. 2023-022 nine days after their petition, superseding DO 2017-011.

“Essentially, the new DoTr DO includes the assailed forced consolidation in its Technical Requirements (paragraph 5) and directs LTFRB to ‘adopt a policy on the consolidation of CPCs and substitution of units.’ This is also not found in DoTR DO 2017-011,” it read.

They also include in their petition DO 2023-022 and other new issuances in their prayer for a TRO.