Nature preservation with One For Trees

Meralco’s sustainability campaign not only has solid proofs but with an award-winning report on its deliverables to boot.

The 9th Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards has recognized Meralco’s 2022 Combined Annual and Sustainability Report dubbed “Sikat” with a Gold Award under the “Asia’s Best Workplace Reporting” category. The utility company also has secured a Gold Rank from Asia Sustainability Reporting Rating 2023 for the fourth consecutive year, underscoring its consistent excellence in communicating sustainability performance.

Bolstering “Sikat” is the real deal of Meralco’s sustainability efforts, its One For Trees (OFT) program.

One Meralco Foundation (OMF), the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Meralco, executes the OFT which saw volunteers from the company celebrating Earth Day on 22 April together with the University of the Philippines Laguna-Quezon Land Grant (LQLG) in Siniloan, Laguna by reforesting parts of the southern Sierra Madre mountain range, Luzon’s barrier against typhoons.

More than 50 employees from the Meralco Internal Audit team and partners were joined by Meralco senior vice president and chief audit executive Melanie T. Oteyza, FEED vice president for operations Diane Penales, OMF president and chief CSR officer Jeffrey O. Tarayao, members of the Philippine National Police and LQLG staff in planting 600 more trees at the LQLG, bringing the total number of trees planted in the area to 202,604.

“Sustainability programs help us improve our own relationship with the environment. In Meralco, the significance of Earth Day is beyond an annual activity,” Tarayao said.

The OFT, initiated in 2019, has so far nurtured over 2.3 million trees through partnerships with various local government units and organizations.