Gov’t urged to prepare for La Niña

Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero called on the government to take proactive measures in anticipation of the La Niña weather phenomenon in the country. Escudero cited the need to safeguard vulnerable communities and mitigate the potential risks of the rainy season.

Despite the prevailing El Niño dry spell, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has warned about an “increasing probability” of La Niña developing later this year.

Thus, Escudero said the impending shift to La Niña — characterized by cooler sea surface temperatures and above-normal rainfall — demands comprehensive programs and early interventions to protect vulnerable sectors and ensure climate resilience.

“By acting now, we can better navigate the challenges posed by changing climate patterns and protect vulnerable communities and sectors, especially our farmers and fisherfolk,” Escudero said in an interview on Sunday.

PAGASA earlier issued La Niña Watch to raise public awareness about the forthcoming weather phenomenon, which has a 55-percent chance of developing in the next six months.

To recall, the country was exposed to La Niña effects for three straight years, from September 2020 until early 2023.

In anticipation of a similar scenario, Escudero emphasized the need for responsible allocation of calamity funds amid the country’s grappling with El Niño effects.

He also reminded the government that five to 10 typhoons are expected to hit the country this year.