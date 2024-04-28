Bridging MSMEs’ success

The 6th DAILY TRIBUNE Asian Innovation Forum (AIF) was a game-changer for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) looking to upscale through digital innovation.
Held at the Bayanan Baywalk Covered Court in Muntinlupa City on 25 April, the event brought together industry experts and hundreds of eager participants from various areas.
One of the most compelling moments of the event was the talk by George Royeca, the visionary behind the successful ride-hailing app Angkas. His story of triumph underscored the transformative power of digitalization for businesses, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.
The event also featured Cebu CFI Community Cooperative, represented by its Batangas office head, Karen Soriano, offering investment tips and options to help entrepreneurs achieve their business goals.
Small Business Corporation (SBCorp) vice president for Innovation Wally Calderon introduced their flagship program “Rise Up,” a versatile loan program designed to assist MSMEs and individuals unable to access traditional financial institutions like banks, or victims of predatory lending practices.
SBCorp, an attached agency of the Department of Trade and Industry, offers other loan options, including micro multi-purpose loans for microenterprises with a minimum of one year of business experience, MSME multi-purpose loans for first-time borrowers with at least two years of business history, and MSME multi-purpose loans for existing SBCorp borrowers with a positive repayment record of at least six months.
Maya, an all-in-one money digital platform, also made waves with its innovative solutions for consumers and businesses.
Joms Ramirez II, regional business head for the National Capital Region, highlighted Maya’s mission to empower entrepreneurs with its user-friendly platform that offers a wide range of services, from phone credits to cash transactions using QR codes.
Overall, the AIF is a goldmine of information and inspiration for MSMEs looking to thrive in the digital age.
With the tools and knowledge gained from the event, participants are now equipped to take their businesses to new heights.
In less than a year since the inaugural edition of the AIF at the Laguna Room of Bellevue Manila in Alabang on 9 May 2023, the DAILY TRIBUNE has gathered over a thousand small entrepreneurs and wannabes to guide them in adopting digitalization as a strategy to enhance and grow their businesses in response to the fast-changing economic landscape.