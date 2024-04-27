Air Asia group seeks spurring ASEAN travel

AirAsia MOVE, which was the former airasia Superapp, and parent Capital A Berhad will work with the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) to promote business and tourism opportunities in the region through the ASEAN Explorer Pass, the organization’s flagship product.

Together with AirAsia MOVE CEO Nadia Omer, Capital A executive chairman Tan Sri Tony Fernandes announced the Asean Explorer Pass project seeks to facilitate travel while encouraging travelers to discover new places, learn more about local cultures, and try out novel activities.

With greater cultural contacts, increased tourism potential, and economic growth, these strategic initiatives aim to increase foreign visits.

United platform

Through one platform, AirAsia MOVE, the pass offers travelers a convenient and economical way to see a variety of places throughout the ASEAN area. It is designed to encourage longer stays, multiple visits, and increased travel frequency.

The ASEAN Explorer Pass was formally introduced by Tan Sri Nazir Razak, the chairman of ASEAN-BAC Malaysia; Omer; Fernandes; and Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, the Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture of Malaysia and the chair of the ASEAN Tourism Ministers.