Uichico picked to join FIBA coaching course

“We will directly contact the candidate in the upcoming days regarding the next steps in the preparation for the course and the logistics,” Khajirian said in his letter.

“FIBA will cover flights, accommodation, meals and local travel expenses.”

Dy expressed her gratitude for Uichico’s inclusion.

“Coach Jong’s selection will pave the way for next level teaching in the already successful SBP Coaches Academy,” Dy said.

“We are thankful to FIBA Asia for providing Coach Jong with this opportunity.”

The benefit of being part of the FIBA seminar-workshop was not lost on the multi-titled Uichico, a nine-time champion and current assistant coach of the NLEX Road Warriors in the Philippine Basketball Association.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as a FIBA basketball coach instructor,” he said.

“I look forward to contributing to the growth of basketball in the Philippines. Together, we will elevate teaching the game, empower coaches and inspire a new generation of champions.”