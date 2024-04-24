BI bars Aussie pedo

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) took decisive action to prevent the entry of an Australian-American national, Robert David Fenton, into the Philippines.

Fenton, 54, is wanted by US authorities for multiple charges related to sexual offenses.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco confirmed on Wednesday that Fenton was refused entry at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 and was subsequently placed on a flight bound for Los Angeles on 23 April.

Following Fenton’s attempted entry from Brisbane, Australia on 14 April, his presence triggered a red alert in the Interpol derogatory system, indicating his involvement in sex crimes in the United States. BI officers promptly placed Fenton on the immigration blacklist as an undesirable alien and issued an expulsion order.

BI-Interpol unit acting chief Jaime Bustamante said Fenton is facing charges in the US for aggravated indecent assault against a minor under 16 years old, along with other serious offenses involving minors.

Tansingco commended the interception of Fenton as a significant achievement in the BI’s efforts to prevent sexual predators from entering the country.

He reiterated the BI’s determination to safeguard women and children from potential risks posed by unwanted aliens, emphasizing the agency’s commitment to upholding the safety and security of vulnerable populations.

“We are determined to ban the entry of these unwanted aliens, as their presence here poses a serious risk to our women and children,” he said.

Describing Fenton as a “criminal sex offender,” Tansingco emphasized the importance of holding such individuals accountable for their actions.

He said the BI remains committed to its #ShieldKids campaign, collaborating with international partners to prevent foreign sex offenders from gaining entry into the Philippines.