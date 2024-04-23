Drowned soldier gets Bronze Cross

BORONGAN CITY, Eastern Samar — A member of the Philippine Army who died of drowning after saving the lives of two children two weeks ago received a posthumous Bronze Cross Medal.

The family of Technical Sergeant Samuel Garbo, a member of the 78th Infantry “Warrior” Battalion, received the medal on his behalf on Friday, 19 April, at his wake in Giporlos, Eastern Samar.

Brigadier General Noel Vestuir, Commander of 802nd Infantry (Peerless) Brigade, accompanied by Lieutenant Colonel Joseph D. Bugaoan, 78 IB acting Commanding Officer, also handed the family P413,000 given by Philippine Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Roy Galido through the Special Financial Assistance (SFA).

Garbo died after saving the lives of drowning children Kate Bernadette Batula, 13 years old and Keisha Marie Batula, 9 years old, in the vicinity of Barangay Locsoon last 8 April 2024.

The 803IB, in a statement, said Garbo was having some refreshment on the shore when he saw the two young kids being swayed by the big waves of the Pacific waters. Without hesitation, Garbo immediately helped the children and pushed them to the safest portion of the beach.

But while he was about to recover from the waves that pushed him on and off the shore, he passed out due to tiredness in swimming against the current of the big waves. Garbo was only recovered when the rescue team arrived but was pronounced dead on arrival by the attending doctors of the provincial hospital of Eastern Samar.

“His act of courage and willingness to help others unmindful of his personal safety embodies the ideals of a true Warrior and exemplifies the finest tradition of Filipino Soldiery,” the 78IB stated.

“There’s no perfect human being, my father is not perfect but he is a perfect father for us,” Garbo’s daughter Mariel said when she received the medal in behalf of her family.

The Bronze Cross Medal is a single grade military decoration of the Armed Forces of the Philippines awarded for “heroism involving risk of life” under conditions not warranting the award of the Gold Cross Medal.