BuCor transfers another 500 PDLs from NBP to Zamboanga

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) yesterday disclosed that another batch of 500 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) were transferred from the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City to San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm in Zamboanga City as part of its decongestion program.

Bucor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. said this brings to 3,993 the number of PDLS transferred outside of Metro Manila since January of this year.

Of this number, 999 were transferred to Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, 1,000 to Davao Prison and Penal Farm, 1,000 to San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm, and 448 to Leyte Prison and Penal Farm.

"Continuous and ating pag transfer ng PDLs first as part of our decongestion, second to augment the workforce needs of penal farm in agricultural project and third as part of our preparation for the closure of NBP by 2028," Catapang said.

With the guidance of Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla, Catapang said the vision for the 350-hectare property of Bucor in Muntinlupa City is to turn it into a government center, open park and mixed-use.