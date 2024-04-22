Bohol governor imposes temporary pork ban due to ASF outbreak

Bohol Governor Aris Aumentado implemented a temporary ban on the transport of live pigs, pork meat, and pork-related products from the municipalities of Panglao and Dauis to mainland Bohol following reported cases of African Swine Fever (ASF) in some of their areas.

The action followed the recently issued Executive Order 13 series of 2024 after the municipal government received reports from the Office of the Provincial Veterinarian that hogs in Dauis died of ASF.

The affected hogs were said to be in barangays Mayacabac, Catarman, Mariveles, and Biking, where an ASF outbreak has already been declared.

To prevent the ASF from further spreading, the government has quarantined the mentioned infected areas and implemented meat inspection checkpoints in the two bridges leading to Tagbilaran City which will only be terminated when no other barangay is detected with ASF.

The temporary ban will end on 18 May 2024.