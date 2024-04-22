5th State of Snacking Report Released

The Evolving Consumer Mindset and Mindful Snacking

Compared to five years ago, findings from this year’s report show that consumers are now paying more attention to mindfulness, with data showing 64% of consumers are paying more attention to their hunger or fullness levels and 57% focusing on the time and pace of how they enjoy snacking. As part of empowering consumers to snack right, Mondelēz International promotes the following to be more mindful in snacking:

· Knowing what you want and need emotionally and functionally.

· Being aware of your portion size and moderating it.

· Enjoying and appreciating your snacks with all senses (e.g., taste, feel, smell).

· Being present in the moment and avoiding distractions while snacking.

· Being aware of your hunger, fullness, and satisfaction.

· Reflecting on your whole eating experience.

In alignment with these tips, the report highlights consumers are agreeing to snack more mindfully – recognizing that snacks have a role to play in a healthy diet to meet a variety of perceived health benefits such as boosting their energy (75%), improving their mood (74%), and enjoying snacks that align with their fitness goals (70%).