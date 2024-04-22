5th State of Snacking Report Released

Mondelēz International - a leading snacking company in the Philippines and behind top brands like Oreo, Tiger biscuits, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Toblerone, Tang, Eden Cheese, and Cheez Whiz - announced the release of its fifth annual State of Snacking report. A global study on consumer trends, the report annually breaks down insights on consumers’ preferences when they make snacking decisions. In collaboration with The Harris Poll, one of the US’ prominent public opinions think tanks, the report is part of Mondelēz International’s commitment to lead the future of snacking.
The Evolving Consumer Mindset and Mindful Snacking
Compared to five years ago, findings from this year’s report show that consumers are now paying more attention to mindfulness, with data showing 64% of consumers are paying more attention to their hunger or fullness levels and 57% focusing on the time and pace of how they enjoy snacking. As part of empowering consumers to snack right, Mondelēz International promotes the following to be more mindful in snacking:
· Knowing what you want and need emotionally and functionally.
· Being aware of your portion size and moderating it.
· Enjoying and appreciating your snacks with all senses (e.g., taste, feel, smell).
· Being present in the moment and avoiding distractions while snacking.
· Being aware of your hunger, fullness, and satisfaction.
· Reflecting on your whole eating experience.
In alignment with these tips, the report highlights consumers are agreeing to snack more mindfully – recognizing that snacks have a role to play in a healthy diet to meet a variety of perceived health benefits such as boosting their energy (75%), improving their mood (74%), and enjoying snacks that align with their fitness goals (70%).
Snacking Curation
In addition, the State of Snacking report also shows that snacks remain a priority for consumers especially those from the Asia Pacific region. In eight out of ten (8/10) Asian consumers, they report actively discussing snacking preferences within their circles; this is in comparison to 74% of global consumers overall.
Complementing the behavior of consumers to curate their snacking habits, the report also found that social media plays a crucial role in defining Asians’ snacking behavior, with consumers more likely to utilize social media to learn more information about snacking (66% vs. 56% total).
Snacking with Purpose
Consumers are also snacking more purposely, with over two-thirds of them agreeing that they often choose brands that align with their values, like Mondelēz International’s brands whose snacks align with their environmental priorities. This is especially true with the insight that 67% of consumers surveyed agree that they prioritize snacks that have less plastic packaging.
“Purpose has always been at the core of our business.” said Mondelēz International’s Managing Director in the Philippines, Aleli Arcilla. “Aside from leading the future of snacking, we’re also in the business of providing the right snack, for the right moment, and made the right way.”
As part of its efforts to support the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Law, Mondelēz International has taken steps to use less and better packaging and help improve diversion systems where it operates. In 2023 alone, the Company collected and diverted 100% of its post-consumer plastic packaging – beyond of the requirements of the EPR Law.
“We’re proud of our work here at Mondelēz International. Our role of providing consumers with their household favorites while being able to contribute to our collective duty to help the world is the reason our colleagues work tirelessly every day,” added Arcilla.