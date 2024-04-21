Isuzu turns the heat on with `Summertastic’ promo

Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC), one of the leaders in the industry known for its durable and reliable vehicles, has announced its new Summertastic Discount Promo.

Aimed at ensuring Isuzu vehicle owners enjoy their summer adventures to the fullest, the promo offers a free safety check-up and up to 20 percent discount on select Isuzu parts from 17 April to 31 May.

In preparation for the summer season, when long drives and adventures are most anticipated, IPC introduces this promotion with the customers’ safety and vehicle performance in mind.

The Summertastic Promo includes special discounts on parts critical for vehicle maintenance, famously encapsulated by the mnemonic BLOWBAGETS.

The letters represent battery, lights, oil, water, brake, air, gas, engine, tires and shock absorbers.

The Isuzu Summertastic promo offers discounts on the following items: Battery 10 percent; lights/bulbs 20 percent; oil (multigrade oil only) 15 percent; coolant 15 percent; break pad/shoe 20 percent; aircon filter 20 percent; fuel filter 20 percent; engine air filter 20 percent; belt (tension-related parts) 20 percent; and shock absorber 20 percent.

IPC is committed to being a responsible partner to its customers, especially during the peak of travel season.

“We hope that through this promo, we can encourage our customers to avail of the free service check-up so that we can ensure that the safety and readiness of their vehicle. On top of that, enjoy these discounts before embarking on the summer road trips,” said Hodaka Matsuda, IPC assistant vice president for aftersales.

These exclusive offers can be availed at any of the 48 authorized Isuzu dealerships across the country, applicable to all Isuzu models. This promo is not in conjunction with any other Isuzu promotions or discounts, ensuring that every customer has the opportunity to benefit from these outstanding offers.

For more information about the Isuzu Summertastic Promo, please visit the official IPC website at www.isuzuphil.com or follow the Isuzu Philippines Facebook page to get the latest updates.