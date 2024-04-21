CCC, Ayala Group team up

Recognizing the vital role of the private sector in attaining the country’s climate adaptation and mitigation plans, the Climate Change Commission (CCC) and Ayala Group signed an agreement to promote and achieve the country’s climate agenda, including establishing programs that lower carbon emissions. and increase resilience and adaptive capacity of vulnerable communities.

“Climate change is a complex issue that requires a whole-of-a-government and a whole-of-the-society approach, and this includes the private sector. This partnership with Ayala marks the start of an era of climate resiliency where businesses and corporations thrive in a sustainable and green business landscape,” said CCC vice chairperson and executive director Robert E.A. Borje.

To support the government, Ayala continues to ramp up its renewable energy investments, with subsidiary ACEN expanding its presence globally and increasing its renewable energy capacity. The group also scales up its climate action along the lines of energy efficiency, carbon emissions reduction and sustainability-related financing products.

“Climate change can cause great anxiety or fear, but for us at Ayala, we see these tremendous challenges as a unique opportunity to work together with like-minded partners to help build a resilient and secure future,” said Jaime Urquijo, chief sustainability and risk officer of Ayala Corporation.

“We hope that this MoU (memorandum of agreement) signing will bring forth collaborative projects that will enhance our capacity to adapt to climate change; expand our understanding of the risks and opportunities that climate change has brought and be a platform to show the best Filipino ingenuity and resilience in the face of a tremendous global challenge,” he added.