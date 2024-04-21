Bong Go reaffirms commitment to public service at PDP’s 42nd anniversary celebration in Cebu City

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go reaffirmed his commitment to public service as the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) celebrated its 42nd anniversary at Cebu City on Friday, April 19, marking a pivotal moment with the convergence of more than a thousand party members, officials, and supporters present.

In his speech, Go reminisced about the early days with the former president Rodrigo Duterte and their joint efforts in public service, emphasizing the critical role of teamwork and public trust in the former administration's success.

“Parati ko pong naririnig na pinapasalamatan kami ni mayor sa mga tulong, sa mga programa. Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Kami po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan nyo po kami ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo po sa inyo,” said Go.

Highlighting the party's dynamic evolution and steadfast goals amidst the evolving political landscape, Go said, "Ngayon ang mahalagang pagtitipon ng ating partido dito sa magandang lungsod ng Cebu.”

“Ilang taon na po ang nakalipas ng tayo’y huling nagkita at marami nang nagbago... Subalit ang ating pagkakaisa at layunin para sa bayan ay nananatili pa ring matibay,” he added.

As the party’s national auditor, Go emphasized the role of the party as a catalyst for change and progress in the country: "Narito tayo hindi lamang bilang mga kasapi ng PDP, kundi bilang mga tagapagtaguyod ng pagbabago na patuloy na hinahangad ang kaunlaran ng ating bansa."

"Sa pagdiriwang natin ng ika-42nd na anibersaryo, atin ding binabalikan ang mga aral at ang mga tagumpay na ating nakamit gayundin ang mga hamon na ating hinaharap at nalampasan natin,” remarked the senator.

Go then outlined the objectives of strengthening party principles and strategizing for upcoming challenges, not only for the elections but in serving the country through various capacities and as a party as a whole.

"Napakahalaga ng ating pagtitipon ngayon upang pag-usapan ang kinabukasan ng ating partido at ng ating bansa. Sa ating pag-uusap, nagkakaroon tayo ng pagkakataon na muling pagtibayin ang mga prinsipyo at planuhin ang mga susunod na hakbang para sa darating na mga hamon o sa darating na halalan,” he said.

Under the leadership of its party chairman, former president Duterte, the PDP recently approved several resolutions such as its new constitution, an amendment to its name, now known as Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP), as well as the endorsements of possible senatorial candidates for the 2025 midterm elections.

Meanwhile, the anniversary celebrated past achievements and set the stage for future endeavors, including announcing key candidates for the 2025 elections. It was declared that Go, together with senators Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa and Francis Tolentino, are set to run for reelection in the forthcoming midterm elections. The council voted in favor and officially approved their reelection bids.

Additionally, Philip Salvador received support from the national council as another potential senatorial candidate for the party in the next senatorial elections.

Go also rallied support for bolstering the party's representation in various levels of government. He underscored the need to prioritize initiatives that directly benefit the lower socio-economic sectors. "Unahin po natin ‘yung programs na makakatulong sa baba," Go stated.

"Pagdating naman po sa pagpapalakas ng ating hanay, masaya ako sa mga bagong kasapi sa partido at sa pagtatalaga ng bagong opisyal sa iba’t ibang region…. Ang kanilang sariwang ideya at sigasig ay nagpapalakas pa lalo ang atin samahan sa PDP,” he added.

To end, Go, known as “Mr. Malasakit” for his compassionate service to Filipinos, also reiterated the core values of PDP, focusing on compassion, cooperation, and care for fellow Filipinos: "Atin po ipagpatuloy ang pagkakawang-gawa, pagtutulungan, pagmamalasakit sa atin kapwa Pilipino at ito po ay siyang bumubuo sa diwa ng partido."

Reflecting on the transient nature of life, Go shared a poignant reminder of that the PDP is not only a political party but a convergence of like-minded individuals with the heart and compassion to serve the country and its people.

“Sa mga kasamahan ko dito, tandaan po natin isang beses lang po tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung anuman kabutihan o tulong na pwede natin gawin sa atin kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito,” he said.

"Ako po ang inyong Senator kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po ‘yan sa Diyos, serbisyo po ‘yan kay Allah,” concluded Go.

The gathering was attended by various officials and members of the party led by PDP Chairman Rodrigo Duterte, Vice-Chair Al Cusi, President Jose “Pepito” Alvarez, Executive Vice President Senator Robin Padilla, Vice President for Luzon Senator Francis Tolentino, Vice President for Mindanao Senator Ronald dela Rosa, and Vice President for Visayas Michael Rama who hosted the event as Mayor of Cebu City, among others.