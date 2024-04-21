Bong Go extends support to TESDA graduates in Tacloban City

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go lauded the graduates of the Contact Center Services National Certificate (NC II) program at E-Tech Global Training Academy Inc. in Tacloban City, Leyte, on Thursday, 18 April.

The Contact Center Services NC II program, jointly developed by TESDA and Call Centers Academy which Go has supported to be extended to the chosen scholars, is designed to introduce the fundamentals of call center operations.

"The skills and knowledge you have acquired here will be your foundation for success in your chosen field. Kung may kinakailangan pa po kayong suporta mula sa gobyerno, magsabi lang kayo. Tutulong ako sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo," Go, who is an adopted son of Leyte and also known as Mr. Malasakit, encouraged.

A total of 250 graduates received tokens of appreciation, such as grocery packs, snacks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball, from Senator Go.

The curriculum includes customer service, handling inquiries, managing complaints, and utilizing information technology tools.

This program adheres to international standards and includes modules that enhance communication skills, which are crucial for excelling in any call center position.

"This program is essential for providing Filipinos with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the call center industry," Go stated in a video message.

He further emphasized that offering such specialized training boosts their employment prospects and significantly contributes to the nation's economic development.

Furthermore, the lawmaker also filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2115 to institutionalize TVET and livelihood programs for rehabilitated drug dependents.

The bill seeks to provide skills training and enhance the employability of former drug dependents, allowing them to rebuild their lives and contribute to their communities.

Meanwhile, Go, as the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, encouraged the graduates to seek the services of the Malasakit Centers in the province if they need medical assistance from the government.

The Malasakit Centers in Leyte are located at New Western Leyte Provincial Hospital in Baybay City, Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center (EVRMC) in Tacloban City, Ormoc District Hospital in Ormoc City, and Leyte Provincial Hospital and Governor Benjamin T. Romualdez General Hospital and Schistosomiasis Center (GBTRGHSC) in Palo.

Go principally sponsored and authored the Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, aimed to provide convenient access to medical assistance programs offered by concerned agencies.

According to DOH, the 163 Malasakit Centers have assisted more than ten million Filipinos.