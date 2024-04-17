Zambo, Negros share MPBL lead

Zamboanga and Negros hurdled their respective rivals to share the top spot in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season elimination round Tuesday at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

Getting back to form, Zamboanga Masters Sardines dumped Mindoro, 86-72, while the Negros Muscovados sustained their strong showing by besting the Bicol Oragons, 75-68.

The Pasay Voyagers subdued the undermanned Abra Weavers, 78-72, in the nightcap.

Zamboanga and Negros tallied their third straight victories in as many games, while Pasay leveled its slate at 1-1.

Former Most Valuable Player Jaycee Marcelino again paced Zamboanga with 19 points, nine assists, four rebounds and three steals in nearly 30 minutes of play.

Others who delivered for Zamboanga Coach Louie Alas were fiery recruit Rey Joey Barcuma with 11 points, four assists plus two steals and burly Joseph Gabayni with 10 points plus seven rebounds.

Dominant underneath with a 52-40 edge in rebounds, Zamboanga surged beyond reach 77-56 in the fourth quarter and pulled down Mindoro to 1-2.

Mindoro got 19 points, six rebounds and three assists from Andres Desiderio, 15 points plus eight rebounds from Lester Reyes and 13 points plus four rebounds from Jordan Rios.

Powered by Renz Palma and Jeremy Cruz, the Muscovados held the rein throughout against the Oragons, who suffered their third straight defeat.

Palma wound up with 20 points and four rebounds, while Cruz contributed 18 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks for the Muscovados of Coach Bonnie Garcia.