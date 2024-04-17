Scorpions take down ‘Goliaths’

Games today:

Centro Escolar University (CEU) mwithstood a late rally by Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda for a 72-63 victory to bolster its bid of finishing in the top two in the Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup on Tuesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Scorpions found their rhythm early, stayed in control throughout the match but needed to survive a late rally by the Red Lions to secure their third win in four games.

“As I’ve said in my pre-game speech, what I wrote on the board aside from the technicalities and Xs and Os is ‘David and Goliath.’ San Beda is a strong team. They’re the Goliaths in this game and we’re the Davids but nothing is impossible for us as long as we believe we have a David inside us,” Perlas said.

Abdul-Wahab Olusesi tallied 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Franz Ray Diaz had 15 and Jerome Santos had 12 for the Scorpions, who could advance outright to the semifinals with another win against also-ran CCI-Yengskivel at the close of the elimination round on Thursday.

Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda battled back from a 20-point deficit and pulled within four with three minutes left in the fourth but blew their chance to turn the game with an erratic finish.

The loss snapped the Red Lion’s three-game win streak.

As it is, Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda is now hard pressed to beat EcoOil-La Salle (4-0) on Thursday to force a three-way tie with CEU and La Salle at first place. The Green Archers have already secured its place in the semis on the strength of their 28-point victory over the Scorpions last 2 April.