Premiere eye center expands reach in Visayas

Premiere eye clinic Borough Lasik Center, or BLC, has expanded its presence in the Visayas region by opening a new satellite clinic in Bacolod City to provide innovative eye solutions to Filipinos.

"Our commitment to accessibility is the foundation of our expansion efforts. The opening of our Bacolod satellite clinic marks a significant step towards making premium vision care services accessible nationwide," BLC General Manager Karlo Serafin Sanchez said on Wednesday.

"Residents of Bacolod and nearby towns no longer need to endure long trips to Manila or other distant locations for vision care. BLC has conveniently brought cutting-edge technology to Western Visayas, reaffirming our mission to provide life-changing vision services to every corner of the country," he added.

With this expansion, BLC now operates five branches across key locations natiowide: three full-service clinics in Manila, Iloilo, and Davao, and two satellite clinics in General Santos and Bacolod.

Meanwhile, BLC CEO and Head Ophthalmologist Dr. Ches Heredia said the company will continue to invest in world-class technology and equipment to provide customized treatments to patients.

As of December 2023, BLC has treated over 20,000 eyes.

BLC utilizes top-of-the-line machines that perform ophthalmic treatments.

One of them is the Schwind Amaris Excimer Laser, a high-performance laser system used in refractive surgery to reshape the cornea and correct vision problems such as nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism.

BLC has recently been certified as the only local eye clinic to offer CLEAR Lenticule Extraction, the same technology used in Europe, the Americas, and different parts of the world.