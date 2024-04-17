Batangas town residents laud NBI for swift action vs jueteng

NBI's swift action to curb jueteng operations in the area, was lauded by the residents of a town in Batangas, for arresting their "cabos" or jueteng collectors.

This was according to Efren Ramirez, who was one of those who sought the help of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) due to the emergence of jueteng activities in their town.

"We commend the members of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), particularly in their swift action to curb jueteng here," said Ramirez.

He said the worsening issue of illegal activities that has seemingly transformed their community into a gambling town is deeply worrying.

Ramirez said reports that they received from the ground pointed to the illegal activities.

Thus, authorities recently arrested a former councilor operating a mahjong den along with 15 others who were caught in the act of gambling.

The following week, police also arrested 21 people involved in the illegal numbers game of jueteng.

These reports only underscore the lack of discipline and respect for the law, especially from those who we were supposed to look up to as leaders of our community.

Ramirez said, "Adding to our concern is the fact that these illegal gambling activities took place not far from our municipal hall and public market. It is baffling that these activities were not known and acted upon by the supposed leaders of our town."

However, the concerned residents commend the dedication of the police in eradicating the issue of illegal gambling in the Municipality of Lobo.

"Alongside this, we, the concerned citizens and merchants are calling our elected public servants to give focus on the peace and order of Lobo. We need to address the root cause of gambling and that is poverty. And in this task, the government should work hand in hand with the business sector. And so instead of burdening legitimate business owners, the local government should help those wanting to do business in our town so that we can continue to provide reliable and dignified livelihood to our citizens," said Ramirez.

They also called their leaders that the business owners are not their enemies and there is no reason for them to have a difficult time operating.

Instead, the leaders should concentrate on eradicating crime including illegal gambling that has obviously become rampant in the previous days.

Ramirez said they will not stop calling for the cooperation among the local government, the police, and communities to stop the spread of crime, particularly illegal gambling, which was previously non-existent in Lobo.

He explained that business owners are ready to lend a hand and will continue to join in the unified action to advocate for true peace and prosperity for all the citizens of Lobo.

"Lobo is not a gambling town and those spreading these illegal activities have no place here!," Ramirez said.

On the other hand, the arrested illegal gambling personnel were brought to the Batangas Prosecutor's Office for proper documentation.