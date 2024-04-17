A celestial brew arrives

Embark on a journey beyond the ordinary with Lunar Coffee, the newest addition to Moonleaf’s iconic beverage lineup. For years, Moonleaf Tea Shop has been the go-to and heartbeat of refreshment for Filipinos, captivating taste buds with innovative concoctions and an unwavering commitment to quality. Now, with Lunar Coffee, it’s breaking new ground and reaching for the stars in the world of coffee.
Exclusive to select Moonleaf branches, (Moonleaf Matatag, Moonleaf Ever Commonwealth and Moonleaf Guerilla Marikina). Lunar Coffee invites you to explore a universe of flavors with an extensive selection of eight flavors. From timeless classics like Americano and Cafe Latte to signature creations such as Spanish Latte and Wintermelon Latte, Moonleaf seizes the moment to serve their most loved blend.
With prices starting from P85 to P149, Lunar Coffee ensures that the magic of the cosmos is within reach of its customers. Whether you crave an energizing morning boost or a comforting afternoon treat, Lunar Coffee promises to orbit with you in your daily routines.
Through FoodPanda and GrabFood, the cosmic wonders of Moonleaf’s latest creation are just a tap away.