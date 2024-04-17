Año: Alvarez “underestimated” AFP, PNP’s professionalism, integrity 

National Security Adviser (NSA) Eduardo Año on Wednesday said the call of Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to withdraw their support from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. can be construed as “seditious or rebellious.”

Año, a retired military chief, said Alvarez might have “severely underestimated” the professionalism and integrity of the AFP and the PNP.

“Any call for withdrawal of support when done by a public official, more so one that is also a high-ranking reservist officer, is not only irresponsible but also illegal and unconstitutional,” he said.

Alvarez is a reservist with the rank of colonel of the Philippine Marine Corps, the naval infantry of the Philippine Navy.

Further, Año emphasized that both institutions are “loyal” to the Constitution, the rule of law, the chain of command, and the President as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“Insinuations to the contrary are baseless and unfounded,” he stressed.

Año said Alvarez’s call “erodes the very foundation” of our democratic institutions and undermines the supremacy of civilian authority over the military.”

“Such utterances and actions can be construed as seditious or rebellious and have no place in our society,” he added.

The NSA underscored that the AFP remains “neutral and apolitical” as it serves the nation's interest.

“Rep. Alvarez, and others who may be similarly inclined, should not drag such respected institutions to serve their partisan agenda or self-interest, even if such calls are made, as he claimed, in a fit of emotion,” Año said.

Hence, he called on the Department of Justice to thoroughly review the matter and consider appropriate legal actions against Alvarez and other individuals who did the same.

"His words and deeds are a disservice to our men and women in uniform who risk their lives daily to safeguard our nation's security, defend us from all manner of threats, and uphold the Constitution," Año lamented.

The Philippine Navy has already ordered the 9th Marine Brigade to probe the matter and asked Alvarez to explain his statements.

“The result of the investigation will be the basis of the Navy's actions moving forward,” it said.