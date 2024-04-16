Organizers probe ‘embarrassing’ win

BEIJING, China (AFP) — Beijing half marathon organizers said they were investigating after footage shared widely online appeared to show three African runners deliberately allowing China’s He Jie to win.

Video clips of Sunday’s race showed the Kenyans Robert Keter and Willy Mnangat, Dejene Hailu of Ethiopia and home runner He approaching the finish.

The three African runners can be seen pointing to the finish line and apparently waving him in front, while appearing to slow down.

He, the 19th Asian Games marathon gold medalist, won by one second.

The four had stuck together throughout the course of just over 21 kilometers, a broadcaster noted.

“We are investigating and will announce the results to the public once they are available,” a person from the Beijing Sports Bureau, who wished to remain anonymous, told AFP.

The event’s organizer — the Beijing Sports Competition Management and International Exchange Center — also said an investigation had been launched.

The incident received significant attention on Chinese social media site Weibo, with some users criticizing what they saw as an “embarrassing” result.

“This will certainly be the most embarrassing championship in He Jie’s career,” one wrote.

“With such a major organizer and such a well-known event, this really pushes sportsmanship to the ground in shame,” the post said.