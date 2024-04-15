Strict SIM registration law enforcement pushed

Authorities have logged more fraudulent activities involving mobile numbers despite the enactment of the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) registration law, Senator Win Gatchalian said Monday.

Gatchalian mentioned the retrieval of a substantial number of SIM cards during the series of raids against Internet Gaming Licensee, formerly known as Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators.

Hence, Gatchalian urged the National Telecommunications Commission to “rigorously enforce provisions” of the Republic Act 11934 or the SIM Card Registration Act, which was signed into law in December 2022.