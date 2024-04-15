Family arrested in Ilocos Norte drug bust after search warrant yields illegal drugs

ILOCOS NORTE — A joint team from Batac City Police Station, headed by Police Lt. Col. Adrian Gayuchan, and PDEA-INPO, led by IA V Richard U. Tinong, the Provincial Officer of PDEA Ilocos Norte, carried out a Search Warrant Operation authorized by the Presiding Judge of Branch 18 Batac City. The operation resulted in the discovery of illegal drugs in Brgy. Tabug, City of Batac, I. Norte on Monday, 15 April.

The suspects were identified as Michael Bulalayao, 40, male, married, farmer; Mayline Bulalayao, 40, female, married, waitress; and a 20 year-old student, who is the daughter of the two suspects.

Seized from the suspects were two transparent plastic wraps containing dried marijuana leaves, stems, and fruiting tops; one self-sealing transparent plastic bag containing dried marijuana leaves, stem, and fruiting tops; and one colored plastic bag containing dried marijuana leaves, stem, and fruiting tops. The estimated of all confiscated items is 500 grams and has a street value of P50,000 which were confiscated under the custody of Mayline Bulalayao and her daughter.

Meanwhile, confiscated under the custody of Michael are the five heat seaĺed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu; two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu; one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu; and two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu with all estimated weight of more or less a gram with a street value of P10,000.

Charges of violation of RA 9165 are now being prepared against the suspects.