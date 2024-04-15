Abalos expresses optimism on country's war vs illegal drugs

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos on Monday expressed optimism that the country's war against illegal drugs can be won through effective policing and intelligence gathering along with public support without resorting to violence and bloodbath.

Abalos made the statement shortly after the Philippine National Police (PNP) Calabarzon yesterday morning made a historic seizure of P13.3 billion worth of high-grade illegal drugs in Brgy. Pinagkrusan, Alitagtag, Batangas.

"This record-setting P13.3-B drug haul was concrete proof that the government's policy of bloodless and preventive-centered campaign against illegal drugs is on the right track," he said.

Abalos further explained that while the government has been relentless in its fight against illegal drugs, it has trained its guns on preventing the use of banned substances and on rehabilitating drug users, instead of waging a bloody campaign against them and their suppliers.

He also expressed relief that the illegal substance was seized before it reached the hands of illegal drug traders.

"Isipin na lang natin kung nakarating ito sa mga pusher at naibenta sa mga lansangan. Gaano kaya karaming mga buhay ng ating mga kabataan at kababayan ang sisirain nito, (Can you imagine, if this reaches the hands of drug pushers in the streets. How many our youth and countrymen's lives it can destroy),” he asked.

"We have been actively waging a war against drugs through our BIDA Program which focuses more on the prevention side while crafting policies on rehabilitation and law enforcement," he added.

The previous biggest drug seizure recorded was P11 billion which was seized in Infanta, Quezon in March 2022 resulting in the arrest of at least 10 suspects who were riding in three vans.

Abalos said in a press briefing that the illegal drugs were seized from a van after it was flagged down on an intelligence-driven checkpoint organized by the Municipal Police of Alitagtag at around 8:00 a.m. Monday.

"Kami ay nandito ngayon upang i-announce na ito na siguro ang pinakamalaking huling droga sa kasaysayan ng ating bansa (We're here to announce probably the biggest haul of drugs in our history)," he said.

He was joined by newly-minted PNP Chief PBGen. Rommel Francisco Marbil; Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Assistant Secretary Renato Gumban; Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas; PNP Region 4A Director BGen Paul Kenneth Lucas; and other high-ranking officials of PNP.

He said that the confiscated illegal drugs tested positive for methamphetamine hydrochloride as confirmed by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The DILG Chief said that the apprehended suspect who was driving the van is under the custody of the PNP and will be charged with violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Article 2 of R. A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He likewise granted a spot promotion to team leader Police Captain Luis De Luna to next higher rank or major, for his excellent work in the conduct of the said operation and for resisting temptation involving the multi-billion pesos worth of illegal drugs.

"On this day, you are now promoted dahil sa kagalingang ginawa mo, sa katapangan mo (because of what you have done, [and] for your bravery) and of course sa katapatan mo sa tungkulin (your loyalty to duty). Hindi ka nasilaw, hindi mo binawasan ito, buong-buo mo naturn-over ang droga (You were not blinded [by money] you did not get some cut, you turned-over the whole haul of drugs). Congratulations!," Abalos said.