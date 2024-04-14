Kuya Bong backs MisOr farmers

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go reaffirmed his commitment to Filipino farmers and fisherfolks during his address at the Farmers and Fisherfolks Forum in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental last Friday.

A total of 350 farmers and fisherfolks attended the 1st PAGLAUM Forum which is an initiative of the provincial government led by Governor Peter Unabia, who invited the senator as guest of honor.

The lawmaker attended the gathering and underscored his consistent efforts to bolster agricultural productivity and support farmers’ welfare especially those belonging in poor and vulnerable communities.

“To our farmers, we have already passed many laws that will help you and I give priority to our agricultural sector, especially small-scale farmers — the small farmers who need the most help from the government,” Go said.

He stressed that his commitment to supporting farmers and fisherfolk in the country extends to advocating for various programs and initiatives to promote the agricultural industry, prioritizing uplifting the lives and livelihoods of small local agricultural workers given their crucial role in attaining food security.

To recall, Go was one of the authors of Republic Act (RA) 11901, or the Agriculture, Fisheries, and Rural Development Financing Enhancement Act of 2022, which enhanced the financial structure supporting agriculture, fisheries, and rural development.

The law is designed to offer improved access to credit for rural communities, particularly benefiting farmers, fisherfolk, and agri-based workers. The goal is to elevate their well-being, competitiveness and productivity.

Go was also a co-sponsor and co-author of a Senate bill that eventually became RA 11953, also known as the New Agrarian Emancipation Act which condones loans accrued by agrarian reform beneficiaries, encompassing the related interests, penalties, and surcharges.

Additionally, the senator filed Senate Bill 2117, a measure to ensure thorough crop insurance protection for agrarian reform beneficiaries and to complement the bill, Go introduced SB 2118 to improve insurance coverage and services for farmers and address the agricultural sector’s susceptibility to the consequences of natural disasters if enacted into law.

Earlier, Go emphasized the importance of improving competitiveness and safeguarding local farmers and industries amid the ratified Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement.