HPG-7 orders public officials to detach sirens, blinkers

The Highway Patrol Group in Central Visayas (HPG-7) ordered yesterday local chief executives to immediately remove sirens and blinkers attached to their vehicles as they are no longer authorized to use them.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Roel Villarin, HPG-7 deputy chief, said the order is specifically targeted towards elected officials from governor to mayor, as well as non- elected officials.

"They are advised nga kung pwede voluntary na lang nilang tanggalin yung mga nila... makikita nito naman halos daily yung operation namin to implement this administrative order from our President Bongbong Marcos," he said.

Administrative Order No. 18 emphasizes that the use of "any siren, bell, horn, whistle, or similar gadgets that produce exceptionally loud or startling sound, including dome lights, blinkers, and other similar signalling or flashing devices to any motor vehicle" is not allowed.

Villarin disclosed that on 11 April, they apprehended some Barangay service vehicles in Cebu City during their operations.

Barangay chairmen were summoned to the HPG-7 office and were told that they cannot use blinkers and sirens.

The order doesn't apply to vehicles used by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), fire trucks, and hospital ambulances.

Villarin further explained that the order also covers ambulances used by local governments, as long as they meet the Department of Health's standards.

He stressed that emergency personnel should only use sirens and blinkers when responding to emergencies or transporting patients.

This as Villarin cited a PNP issued memorandum prohibiting unauthorized motorcycle escorts for VIPs.

Politicians in the region accustomed to such escorts will have them recalled unless approved by the PNP chief after threat assessment.

Only trained personnel are allowed to serve as escorts, and those violating the order risk having their requests for police escort denied.