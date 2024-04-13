Go issues health precautions amid scorching heat

In the wake of soaring temperatures across the country, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has called for heightened vigilance and adaptability in educational settings to safeguard the well-being of students.

In a recent statement, Go highlighted the Department of Education’s (DepEd) proactive steps in adjusting academic strategies to better suit the current environmental challenges.

As noted by the senator, this adjustment is a testament to the government’s responsive stance towards ensuring that the educational journey of the youth remains uninterrupted yet safe.

Placing a significant emphasis on health, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, elaborated on the foundational belief that health is paramount.

The DepEd has announced the implementation of asynchronous classes or distance learning across all public schools nationwide from 15 to 16 April. This move is aimed at allowing students to complete pending assignments, projects, and other requirements as the school year draws to a close.

The shift to alternative modes of delivery in 5,844 of the country’s 47,678 public schools is partly due to extreme heat. Several local government units have suspended classes in response to high heat index readings.

The Department of Health (DoH) has provided guidelines for first-aid practices to address illnesses caused by high temperatures. These recommendations include relocating people to cooler, shaded environments, using cold compresses, and promoting the intake of fluids.

Go likewise expressed his appreciation for the efforts of local councilors to help their constituents particularly the poor and vulnerable sectors during the Philippine Councilors’ League Visayas Island Congress at Grand Xing Imperial Hotel in Iloilo City on Thursday, 11 A.

During his address, Go, often referred to as “Mr. Malasakit” for his compassionate service to vulnerable communities, emphasized the common goal shared by government officials, regardless of their titles, which is to serve the people effectively and prioritize those who need government attention the most.