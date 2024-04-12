EDSA busway violator plate "7" owned by Sen Chiz — LTO

The Land Transportation Office on Friday said the vehicle that sped after using the Edsa Busway on Thursday was owned by Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero who sent the agency his apology and explanation yesterday.

Escudero in a statement sent to LTO said the use of the protocol license plate No. 7 was unauthorized as the vehicle was driven by their family member.

"Following the incident, I have directed the driver to appear before the LTO to comply with the show-cause order issued to him and to answer the charges he faces for the violation," Escudero said.

"I do not personally use the protocol license plates issued to me, and forthwith the protocol plates involved in the incident will be surrendered to the LTO," the senator added.

Escudero's vehicle, the popular and usual black Toyota Land Cruiser used by many politicians, bearing the plate Number 7 indicating it was owned by a senator was flagged down by Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) traffic enforcers and the Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation (SAICT) for using the busway in EDSA Ortigas area.

When it stopped at the Ortigas Avenue MRT Station, the driver of the said vehicle was confronted by several MMDA and SAICT members.

To their surprise, the driver of the vehicle just rolled down the window and handed his driver's license, telling the officials that they were in a hurry and sped off.

"I apologize to the public and my colleagues in the Senate for this oversight. Moving forward, I commit to ensure that the protocol plates entrusted to me are used appropriately, consistent with the provisions of Executive Order No. 56, s. 2024," Escudero said pointing that the No. 7 protocol plate was also abused because vehicles with these plates are not allowed to use bus lanes.

Escudero also commended the traffic enforcers for doing their job well.

"I commend the authorities for their vigilance and reiterate my support for government efforts to ensure that traffic rules and regulations in Metro Manila are observed by all—regardless of rank, title or position," the senator said.